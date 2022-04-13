BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target Raised to GBX 860

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $575.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

