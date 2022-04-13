Bailey Value Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 10,000 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 2.2% of Bailey Value Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $214.64 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

