Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $254,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $282,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 42.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $309,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

