Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bakkavor Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

LON BAKK opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.96. The company has a market cap of £614.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.35. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 96.80 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.87).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

