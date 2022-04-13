Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.55

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.55 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.48). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 261.20 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,128,811 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 330 ($4.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.69) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.43), for a total value of £209,140.23 ($272,530.92). Also, insider Leo Quinn acquired 78,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £188,976 ($246,254.89).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

