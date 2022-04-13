Ball Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $86.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

