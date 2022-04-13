Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $88.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,840. The stock has a market cap of $804.39 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

