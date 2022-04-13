Bank of America Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$46.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Cameco stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after buying an additional 361,628 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

