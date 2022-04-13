Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$94.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$105.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$92.72.

TSE:BNS opened at C$85.75 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$103.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

