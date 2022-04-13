Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANR opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banner by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Banner by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 57.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

