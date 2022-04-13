Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.28

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.28 and last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 221200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

