Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 250 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.61.

IQV opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.60 and a 200-day moving average of $247.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.69 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.