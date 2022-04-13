Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 10,491 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

