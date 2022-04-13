Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 6,788 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 232,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

