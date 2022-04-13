Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $606,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,570,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Aramark by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 22.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 77,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.