Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $856,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after buying an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ED opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

