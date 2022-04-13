Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $683,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,021,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AECOM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

