Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $918,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.