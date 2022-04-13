Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

