Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 33,772 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,772 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Sunrun by 162.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.