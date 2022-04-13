Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $484,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,449,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

About California Water Service Group (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.