Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,104,000 after purchasing an additional 471,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 778,747 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

