Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,290 ($42.87) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.23) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.61) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.70).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,798 ($36.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,643.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.66).

Diploma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

