Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,290 ($42.87) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.23) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.61) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.70).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,798 ($36.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,643.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.66).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

