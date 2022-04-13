Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QLT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.11) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 166.40 ($2.17).

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter stock opened at GBX 145.95 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.21).

In other news, insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($25,508.21). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($131,227.66).

Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.