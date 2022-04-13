Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.