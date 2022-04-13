BARK (NYSE:BARK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BARK alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. BARK has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Equities analysts expect that BARK will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the third quarter valued at about $14,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 27,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 271,145 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BARK (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.