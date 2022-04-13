Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on Basf in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of BAS opened at €51.96 ($56.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.05 and a 200 day moving average of €61.44. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a fifty-two week high of €72.84 ($79.17). The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

