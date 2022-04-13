BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 253.0% in March

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 253.0% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BayCom by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in BayCom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. BayCom has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.28%. As a group, analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

