BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 297.8% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBTVF. Desjardins cut shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BBTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get BBTV alerts:

OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.