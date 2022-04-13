Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 7.3%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 4,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,034,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,907 shares of company stock worth $585,603 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

