Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 412,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.