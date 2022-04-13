Beer Money Reaches Market Cap of $352,218.95 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $352,218.95 and approximately $13,560.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 354,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

