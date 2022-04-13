Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.72

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.72 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 113.20 ($1.48). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 115.20 ($1.50), with a volume of 73,759 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BEG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.12) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.12) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market cap of £176.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.00.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
