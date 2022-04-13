Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €106.00 ($115.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

