Berenberg Bank Lowers Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Price Target to GBX 1,040

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,040 ($13.55) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.46) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,207.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,346.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The company has a market cap of £337.23 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of GBX 860 ($11.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,660 ($47.69).

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.15) per share, with a total value of £50,450 ($65,741.46). Insiders have acquired 5,026 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744 over the last ninety days.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

