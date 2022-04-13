Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $93.62. 12,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.