Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $18.51. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $640.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.