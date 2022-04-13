BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.90

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 2885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

