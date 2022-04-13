Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Lowered to $75.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

BCYC stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $737.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $203,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

