Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 5456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCYC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

