Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $46.99

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.99, but opened at $36.13. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 22,273 shares changing hands.

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $737.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

