Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $281.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $200.54 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average is $244.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,481. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

