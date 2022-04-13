Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,297. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.99 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

