Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $597.16

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $597.16, but opened at $578.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $585.24, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $586.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 220,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

