BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

