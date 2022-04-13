Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNOEF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

About Bionomics (Get Rating)

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

