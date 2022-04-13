Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNOEF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
About Bionomics
