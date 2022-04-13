BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.59.

BioNTech stock opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

