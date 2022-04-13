BitCoal One Day Trading Volume Tops $92.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $12,986.78 and $92.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00566605 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

