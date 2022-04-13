Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Tops $99.88 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $99.88 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003728 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009770 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

