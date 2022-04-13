Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.07. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 38,475 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80.
Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.