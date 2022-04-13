Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.07. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 38,475 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

